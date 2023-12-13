KL Rahul Likely to Keep Wickets During Tests vs South Africa – REPORT

Home

KL Rahul will lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and this will be his first outing after the ODI World Cup loss.

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul will be keeping wickets in the upcoming Test series against South Africa which will start from December 26 and will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium.

In his absence, Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan will be the wicketkeeper for the ODI series. However, there are reports that he will not be the wicketkeeper in the upcoming ODI series. KL Rahul has opened for India in 44 Tests, 23 ODIs, and 55 T20Is in his nine-year international career.

Among the surprise inclusions in the white-ball squads, Sanju Samson has been included in the squad for the three ODI matches. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was ignored for the World Cup, is back in the 50-over while Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have been picked in both the ODI and T20I squads.

In IPL where he has been an opener for his franchises, he is looking for a middle-order role for the Lucknow Super Giants. In IPL where he has been an opener for his franchises, he is looking for a middle-order role for the Lucknow Super Giants. Considering the presence of Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers and Devdutt Padikkal in LSG.

