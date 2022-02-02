Dubai: Indian batter KL Rahul has moved up one place, to fourth, displacing England’s Dawid Malan in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings for batters released on Wednesday. Rahul, with 729 points, is behind Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (No. 1, 805 points), Mohammad Rizwan (798 points) and South Africa’s Aiden Markram (796 points).Also Read - Bharat Arun Recalls How Jasprit Bumrah Impressed Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli and the new while-ball skipper Rohit Sharma continue to hold on to their 10th and 11th spots, respectively among batters in the latest rankings update.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and fast bowler Jason Holder have achieved career-best rankings for bowlers after helping the West Indies to a series-deciding 17-run victory in the fifth and final T20I against England in Bridgetown. No Indian bowler figures in the top-10 in the category, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar slipping one spot to 20th.

In the latest weekly update to the men’s rankings, which considers performances in the last three matches of the series, Hosein has moved up 15 places to 18th position after a haul of 4/30 that helped him finish with six wickets in three matches.

All-rounder and former captain Holder, who grabbed four wickets in four balls to finish with match figures of 5/27 and a tally of nine wickets in those three matches, has advanced three places to 23rd with a huge gain of 20 rating points.

Sheldon Cottrell of the West Indies (up 10 places to 31st) is another Caribbean bowler to move up in Wednesday’s update while England spinner Moeen Ali (up three places to 32nd) and Liam Livingston (up 33 places to 68th) have also advanced.

In the ranking for batters, Nicholas Pooran is up eight places to 18th after scoring 113 runs in the three matches including a knock of 70, while Brandon King (up 25 places to 58th) and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (up 15 places to 60th) have also advanced.

Moeen Ali, who was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ in the fourth match of the series against West Indies, has moved up 30 places to 67th with 73 runs in the three matches, in which he also took two wickets. As a result, he has leapfrogged Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga to third place among all-rounders.