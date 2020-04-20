India fielding coach R Sridhar has urged people not to look at KL Rahul as India’s temporary solution behind the wickets in ODIs, insisting he is not a part-time wicketkeeper. Sridhar’s mind harked back to 2005, when he was the coach of Hyderabad’s Under-16 team and his players were up against Karnataka. In that match, Sridhar recalls being impressed by a young Rahul who was keeping wickets for Karnataka. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Loses to Hubby Virat in Ludo, Says 'I am Not a Loser, I am Staying Home'

"Rahul is not a part-time wicketkeeper. He has kept wicket for Karnataka in U-16, U-19 tournaments. In 2008, I did an NCA camp for the India U-19 boys, and Rahul was part of it. I remember doing a few keeping drills with him because, for me, he was a wicketkeeper even then. No wonder, he has got such good hands even when he fields; he is such a good slip fielder," Sridhar told Hindustan Times.

"Wicket-keeping is something he has done in his formative years (11-14 or 16-18). When you learn something at that age, you will never forget it. That's why when he kept for India out of the blue when Pant got hit on his head by a Pat Cummins bouncer (in January in Mumbai), he was there. He's got a great mindset for keeping, and he is a keen student of the game. That's why I keep telling everyone he is not a part-time wicketkeeper."

As India continues to battle the dreaded COVID-19 while remaining under a lockdown, Sridhar believes Rahul will require attention to detail regarding his reflexes and hand-eye coordination, and for the fielding coach is ready to get Rahul in the groove.

“I’ve already spoken to (KL) Rahul. When he feels he is ready, I will chart out a programme for him to do at home,” Sridhar said. “I’m going to speak to the other wicketkeepers as well, whenever they are mentally ready. As far as keeping is concerned, there are a lot of solo drills you can do at home—like throwing balls against the wall, standing behind a chair, having an object as obstruction in front of you and swinging from left to right, and vice-versa.”

While Sridhar understands that it may be a challenge for India’s cricketers to resume action at the top of their game, he made an exception for two of the team’s finest athletes, captain Virat Kohli and the best fielder in the world, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja.

“Somebody like Jadeja doesn’t need a fielding coach,” he added. “Basically he needs me just to make sure he maintains his skills; he tells me: ‘don’t allow me to drop down’. Virat, I have to tell him ‘please stop’. He pushes himself so much, that’s the kind of intensity he has. These guys are natural athletes. Somebody who is not a terrific athlete and doesn’t have great hand-eye coordination, these guys are the real challenge I love to have.”

It’s been two months since the players last played a match and with no surety about a potential resumption of sports anytime soon, Sridhar faces the challenge to get the players in top shape whenever the pandemic is lifted. That said, the coach is confident that following the break, the players will be extra-motivated and hungry to get out there and perform.

“This is a global phenomenon; it’s not just happening to our boys. It won’t be that the opposition will be at their peak when they return. So, it will be a level-playing field for all teams. That is where we need to prioritise the players’ physical and mental shape now, while they are at home. That is what I’m trying to do in my little capacity. Most players are in touch with the strength and conditioning coach and are doing whatever they can at home,” he explained.

“Most of them have a few essential items like bands, some gym materials, nutrition supplements and stuff like that. All of them are doing a little bit of physical work. The most important thing to attend to at this time is the mental aspect.

“As far as cricket goes, I’m sure there will be a void for a few months until things improve. I always believe that in every adversity there is opportunity. Once everything is normal and the boys are back in action, there is going to be huge hunger, not only for the boys but for everyone else, to finally get some happiness. Nothing brings people together like sport. We’ll have to wait for that moment to arrive.”