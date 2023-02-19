Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • KL Rahul Not Vice-Captain? Fans Ask After BCCI Announce India Squad For Last Two Tests, ODIs vs Australia

KL Rahul Not Vice-Captain? Fans Ask After BCCI Announce India Squad For Last Two Tests, ODIs vs Australia

Ind vs Aus: Rahul has been facing constant criticism for his poor form. Fans have pointed this out on social media and they are reacting.

Updated: February 19, 2023 6:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

KL Rahul, KL Rahul news, KL Rahul age, KL Rahul updates, KL Rahul records, India squad, Team India squad, Test squad for last two Tests, India Test squad, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia live score updates, India vs Australia live streaming, India vs Australia live streaming online, India vs Australia live cricket streaming, India vs Australia live score streaming, Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus 2nd Test, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live score, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live score updates, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live streaming
KL Rahul Vice Captain

Delhi: So who is the vice-captain of the Indian Test side for the last two games in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Minutes after India beat Australia by six wickets in Delhi in the second Test, the BCCI announced the squads for the upcoming two Tests and ODIs versus Australia. KL Rahul was the vice-captain for the first two Tests, but now the squad does not have a vice-captain. Rahul has been facing constant criticism for his poor form. Fans havKL Rahule pointed this out on social media and they are reacting.

Also Read:

You may like to read

Meanwhile, coach Rahul Dravid has said that the side would continue to back Rahul.

“I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this,” said Dravid after the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 19, 2023 5:56 PM IST

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 6:04 PM IST

More Stories