KL Rahul Not Vice-Captain? Fans Ask After BCCI Announce India Squad For Last Two Tests, ODIs vs Australia

Ind vs Aus: Rahul has been facing constant criticism for his poor form. Fans have pointed this out on social media and they are reacting.

Delhi: So who is the vice-captain of the Indian Test side for the last two games in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Minutes after India beat Australia by six wickets in Delhi in the second Test, the BCCI announced the squads for the upcoming two Tests and ODIs versus Australia. KL Rahul was the vice-captain for the first two Tests, but now the squad does not have a vice-captain. Rahul has been facing constant criticism for his poor form. Fans havKL Rahule pointed this out on social media and they are reacting.

#KLRahul is in the team but not as vice captain. A little while head coach Rahul Dravid said the team mgmt will continue to support him because he has done well in overseas test matches. https://t.co/WaeksCPdol — Rajeev Mullick (@rmulko) February 19, 2023

Same team but interesting to note that KL Rahul is no longer the vice-captain. https://t.co/DN9cPxTDOT — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) February 19, 2023

KL Rahul has been removed from Vice Captain of Indian team from the Test Cricket. BCCI to KL : pic.twitter.com/zR90JGRBfZ — Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) February 19, 2023

Kl Rahul removed from vice captaincy in Test

First he was removed from ODIs now in test also

He is no more vice captain — HARSH (@harshrkgit) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile, coach Rahul Dravid has said that the side would continue to back Rahul.

“I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this,” said Dravid after the game.

