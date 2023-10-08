Home

Sports

KL Rahul on Missing Out on a Century Despite India Win vs Australia in ODI World Cup

KL Rahul on Missing Out on a Century Despite India Win vs Australia in ODI World Cup

Ind vs Aus, ODI WC: KL Rahul soaked in the pressure and came good when the team needed him the most.

KL Rahul on Missing Out on Century (Image: X)

Chennai: Despite the emphatic six-wicket win over Australia on Sunday in their first ODI World Cup 2023 game, KL Rahul would feel a little dejected having missed out on a WC century against Australia as he remained unbeaten on 97* off 115 balls. With India needing five to win, Rahul hit a brilliant six over covers to finish the game. India won the game with 52 balls to spare. After the game, Rahul reacted on having missed out on a century by three runs. The India wicketkeeper said confessed that he was calculating the runs needed to get there.

Trending Now

“I hit it too well, I just calculated how to get to a 100 in the end. The only way for 4 and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation having been awarded the player of the match.

You may like to read

Rahul walked into bat when India were reeling at three for two. Rahul took his time early on but then he started putting the loose balls away to help India recover from the early jolt.

“Quite honestly not a lot of conversation, I thought I’d get a good shower and get a break. I was just trying to get my breath back. Virat said there’s a bit in the wicket, so play like Test cricket for a while. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also,” Rahul said about walking out to bat at that stage.

The Indian would now like to conyinue the winning momentum when they take on Afghanistan in their next game on Wednesday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES