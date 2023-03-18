Home

KL Rahul Or KS Bharat? Ravi Shastri Picks His Favourite For India’s WTC Final Against Australia

KL Rahul scored 75 not out and put together 108 runs with Ravindra Jadeja as India defeated Australia by five wickets in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium.

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes KL Rahul should get the nod ahead of KS Bharat in India’s World Test Championship (WTC) line-up against Australia, that is scheduled to take place in England at The Oval from June 7 to 11.

Rahul scored a fine 75 under pressure to star in India’s five-wicket victory over Australia in the first ODI on Friday. Chasing a target of 189, India were 16/3 and subsequently 39/4 but Rahul held his nerves during a 91-ball knock that had seven fours and a six.

He added 108 for the unbroken sixth wicket stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out). “He has really done well to keep the selectors interested ahead of the WTC final,” Shastri told while commentating during India vs AUstralia first ODI in Mumbai.

Bharat made his Test debut in place of injured Rishabh Pant in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that concluded earlier this month. While he was good against the spinners behind the stumps, Bharat’s skills were also questions as he fumbled a few times during the series.

To add to that, Bharat didn’t do much with the bat in the entire series with 44 in the drawn fourth being his highest. Shastri believesm Rahul would bolster India’s batting in the WTC final. “Two things, one for the ODI series when Rohit Sharma returns and the other for the WTC final.

“India can bolster their batting if Rahul can keep wickets. Rahul can bat in the middle-order No. 5 or No. 6. In England, you have to generally keep wickets from far behind. You don’t have to keep up to the spinners a lot.

“He has 3 more ODIs to go before the IPL. He can cement his place in Indian team,” added the former India batter.

