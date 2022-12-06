KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant in India’s Playing XI? Sunil Gavaskar Backs LSG Captain

Ind vs Ban: As per Gavaskar, Rahul is the 'allrounder', who can finish games at No. 5 or No 6.

Gavaskar's verdict on Rahul vs Pant @Twitter

Dhaka: India lost their big guns against Bangladesh in the opening ODI on Sunday and looked like the side could fold for a paltry score. But then, KL Rahul stood up and got counted. At No. 5, Rahul led India’s recovery as he hit 73 off 70 balls. Rahul also went on to keep wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

With a number of players vying for that No. 5 wicketkeeper’s spot in the ODI mix, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has given his verdict. Gavaskar reckoned Rahul should be preferred over Pant. As per Gavaskar, Rahul is the ‘allrounder’, who can finish games at No. 5 or No 6.

“He has been batting for India at No.5 with Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opening the batting most of the time and Virat Kohli at No.3. He has been batting at No.5 for a while now. Maybe that is the position that he is looking to consolidate. What that does is it gives India the extra option. If you have somebody as a middle-order option who can keep wickets then you can look at taking another bowler. I call him an all-rounder because he can keep wickets, he can open the batting and can bat at No.5. KL Rahul is an all-rounder as far as I am concerned. And someone like him with the kind of experience he has and the range of shots he has, he is the kind of finisher you want at No.5 or 6,” he said while speaking on Sony Sports.

India takes on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Wednesday.