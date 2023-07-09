Home

KL Rahul Or Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer Or Suryakumar Yadav: India’s Predicted XI For ODI 2023 World Cup

India will play 12 ODIs ahead of the 2023 World Cup to finalise their playing XI ahead of the mega event.

(From L): Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: India will be beginning their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup at home with the three-match series against West Indies in the Caribbean later this month. With just few months to go before the marquee event in October-November, India have six ODIs confirmed (three each against West Indies and Australia) and six more in the Asia Cup 2023 provided they reach the final. The schedule for the Asia Cup is yet to be out.

Just before the Indian Premier League, India head coach Rahul Dravid had said they zeroed in on 17-18 players for the ODI World Cup and the squad for the West Indies ODIs gives an idea on the candidates in the BCCI selectors’ scheme of things.

Having said that the Indian think-tank will have a tough time in calling the names considering the number of injury issues in the side right now with as many as four first XI choices recuperating at the National Cricket Academy.

Let’s take a look how India’s predicted playing XI will look like in ODI World Cup 2023.

No Changes In Top Three

Going by the current form, Shubman Gill has found himself a place in opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma. Although the Indian captain hasn’t had much success in 2023, Gill has been in tremendous form this year at the top with a century and a double century in the 50-over format. At no.3, comes Virat Kohli, who too has been in the form of his life. With 46 hundreds, Kohli is just three short of equalling legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in ODIs. Kohli’s overall tally counts to 75 across formats.

Dilemna Over No.4

Like 2019 World Cup, India are still fretting over their No.4 this year too. While Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering from a back injury at the National Cricket Academy, Suryakumar Yadav is certain to grab the oppotunity with both hands in West Indies. For the unknown, Suryakumar recorded three consecutive ducks against Australia before the IPL and he would be eager to have some runs under his belt in that position.

Day 58 .. pic.twitter.com/BYXRK7wunq — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 28, 2023

India’s Wicketkeeper Conundrum

With no Rishabh Pant, who is out for the rest of the year due to injury, the wicket-keepeing responsibilities came under KL Rahul. However, the right-hander injured his thigh during IPL and also went under the knife in England. Currently he is also at the NCA and it is yet to be known when he will return to the Indin dressing room. As a result, it gives Sanju Samson another opportunity to stake a claim in the Indian team. Having made his debut in 2015, Samson has played just 11 ODIs in eight years. If selected in the playing XI, the West Indies series serves him a perfect opportunity to prove a point. Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has been travelling with the team since last year and is currently being groomed to be at top level.

Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja Take No.6, 7

India have two of their world class all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. While Hardik gives the captain an extra seaming option, Jadeja’s left-arm off-spin is as crucial as his bowling.

Three Fight For No.8 Slot

Considering Jasprit Bumrah out of the scene at the moment, In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami cement their positions as two pacers in the paying XI. With Indian spinners urning effective on Indian soil, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid won’t mind keeping Yuzvendra Chahal in the final XI considering his exploits with the white-ball. There wil be a certan fight for the No.8 slot with three playing vying for that position. If the wicket is seamer friendly like at the Eden Gardens, fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur proves to be the best choice. On the hand, if the pitch is likely to assist spinners, there will be a toss up between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Notably, Axar gives an extra advantage with the bat down the order compared to Kuldeep. Bumrah is rumoured to be making a comeback during the Ireland T20Is.

