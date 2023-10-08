Home

KL Rahul Over Shreyas Iyer At No. 4 In ODI World Cup 2023, Yuvraj Singh SUGGESTS

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is taking on Pat Cummins' Australia at the Chapauk Stadium, on October 8.

KL Rahul (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team managed to bowl out Pat Cummins’ Australia on 199 runs in their opening match of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Chepauk Stadium, on October 8. However, the fight back from the Aussie pacers threw India on the back foot. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer returned back to the pavilion without scoring a single run. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh gave the Indian team a huge suggestion after an early batting collapse.

Yuvraj Singh suggested that KL Rahul should be promoted above Shreyas Iyer on the number four spot. “No 4 batsman has to absorb the pressure !! Need better thinking from @ShreyasIyer15 when team is trying to rebuild their innings ! Still don’t understand why @klrahul is not batting at no 4 ! After scoring a 100 against Pakistan ! Dropping @imVkohli might cost australia big time , don’t drop the king cause he can take the game away. Game on,” Yuvraj Singh wrote from his official X account.

No 4 batsman has to absorb the pressure !! Need better thinking from @ShreyasIyer15 when team is trying to rebuild their innings ! Still don’t understand why @klrahul is not batting at no 4 ! After scoring a 100 against Pakistan ! Dropping @imVkohli might cost australia big time… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 8, 2023

