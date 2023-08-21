Home

Sports

KL Rahul Picks New Injury Ahead Of Asia Cup, BCCI Gives HUGE Update

KL Rahul Picks New Injury Ahead Of Asia Cup, BCCI Gives HUGE Update

KL Rahul has not played for India since march 2023 due to an injury.

KL Rahul (Image Source: Twitter)

India’s squad for the Asia Cup has been announced by the BCCI. In a piece of great news for Indian cricket, injured players KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the team. The BCCI confirmed that Shreyas Iyer is match fit, however, they revealed that KL Rahul has picked up another niggle in the last few days.

Trending Now

The injury is not serious but the medical team will monitor his progress. Rahul is expected to get fit ahead of the Asia Cup. KL Rahul has not played for India since March 2023. The Asia Cup is set to get underway on August 30, with Pakistan and Nepal clashing in the opener.

While there are no major surprises in the squad, Tilak Varma has been included in the team due to his stellar run in T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav, who has not been able to replicate his T20I success in ODIs, has managed to hold on to his place in the team. Sanju Samson, however, has been left out of the 17-man squad but has been added to the team as a backup reserve.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be the first-choice opening pair, with Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer to follow. If KL Rahul is fit, he will bat at five else Sanju Samson will don the keeping gloves. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will bat at six and seven respectively. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj will be the primary pacers while Kuldeep Yadav will play as a specialist spinner.

India Squad For Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES