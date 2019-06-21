India vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have come a long way after the infamous controversy which involved the two cricketers. With the two cricketers now playing for the Indian World Cup cricket team, seems like the friendship has got stronger. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2019, Hardik posted a picture on Instagram where he has his arms on Rahul’s shoulder while Pandya is leaning over, trying to stretch before he gets ready to bowl. “Yoga day special, this much only I stretch #fact”, read Hardik Pandya’s caption.



Meanwhile, Rahul responded to the post. Rahul’s response read, “You always got me bro. Just kidding 🙃 @hardikpandya93.”

The Men in Blue will lock horns with Afghanistan at Southampton on June 22. India will start as outright favourites as they are enjoying a winning streak after four games in the tournament. It would be interesting to see if Rishabh Pant gets to make his World Cup debut. Other than few injury-scares, team India have looked a balanced unit in all departments and would look to remain so for the maximum amount of time.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal show in ICC World Cup 2019. They were expected to produce one or two upsets but have not looked like a team that can pull something like that. However, they can take inspiration from Pakistan and Bangladesh and follow their footsteps to beat a superpower.