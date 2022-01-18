Paarl: KL Rahul, India’s interim captain, will speak to the media on the eve of the first ODI versus South Africa at Boland Park, Paarl. this comes a day after vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah spoke to the media. Rahul would address the media at 3:00 PM IST. During the interaction, he would take questions from the reporters. It is likely he would be asked the tough questions with so much happening following the Test series loss.Also Read - Virat Kohli Could Join Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar in Elite List During ODIs vs South Africa

Here are the questions he could be asked at the presser…

Who Will Open? With Rohit not there, speculations are rife over who will open along with stand-in captain Rahul. Will the side opt for young Ishan Kishan or go for an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad or show faith in experience and pick Shikhar Dhawan. It would in all probability go with the experience of Dhawan.

What Will be Virat Kohli’s Role in The Side? Yes, everybody likes some spice around Virat Kohli. The journalist will most certainly put Rahul in the spot with a question on the ex-India skipper. How will Rahul tackle the Kohli question would be interesting.

Will Venkatesh Iyer Debut? In Hardik Pandya’s absence and with Shardul Thakur tired after the Tests, Iyer is very much in line for a debit in ODIs. He has already made his national debut in the T20s with the side against New Zealand.

India’s Playing XI for 1st ODI? Rahul may drop hints on the combinations that would be in place for the ODI opener as the side needs something to celebrate after two losses on the trot.