KL Rahul Reaches Sri Lanka to Join India Squad Ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash vs Pakistan | SEE PIC

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul will be an important member of the India squad come the ODI World Cup.

KL Ragul reaches Sri Lanka (Instagram)

Colombo: After passing the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, India’s wicketkeeper KL Rahul has reached Sri Lanka where he will unite with the squad ahead of the big India versus Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Colombo. Rahul missed out on the first two games as the management did not want to rush him realising that he is an important member of the squad for the ODI World Cup. It would be interesting to see if Rahul gets picked for the Pakistan game. India coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that KL is fit at a press conference yesterday in Kandy.

Rahul has been a prolific run scorer at No.5, we’ll have a conversation with both of them,” Agarkar told reporters on Tuesday. India World Cup squad also means that opener Shikhar Dhawan won’t be part of mega showpiece for the first time in 10 years.

“We have a pool of 17 players, including Rahul, and we have contingency plans in place. Our focus is on selecting the 15 individuals who can successfully complete the task at hand. KL Rahul has played a couple of games over the last two days and kept wicket for whole 50 overs.

“He should be ready. As for spinners, there were discussions and both offer depth in batting and bowling and they take the ball away. We ideally wanted an off-spinner but this gives balance. We are quite happy with the bowlers we have,” added Agarkar.

“Form of players, challenge posed by opposition team will dictate playing XI for the day,” said Rohit after the squad announcement. Chahal’s exclusion also means that India will be without a leg-spinner in the World Cup at home, a topic that will definitely have a debate on in the coming days.

“Keep your chin up, be ready for next opportunity,” said Rohit to players who miss out. “We explored every conceivable avenues and possibilities to assemble the strongest team. It’s inevitable that some players will miss out on World Cup selection.

“With the wealth of talent available in India, narrowing it down to just 15 players is a challenging task. We believe we have selected the best possible squad of 15,” he added.

