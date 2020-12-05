Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and compared him to batting legend Rahul Dravid. Kaif talked about KL’s versatility and called him a team-player. Former India captain Dravid was one of the greatest batsmen of his era and was known for adaptability according to team’s requirement. He was considered as a selfless player and was respected by fans and opponents. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar Reacts on Ravindra Jadeja's Concussion Substitute Controversy, Hints at Important Protocol Breach

Kaif said every team look-out for players like Rahul who is ready to lay down his life for the team.

"KL Rahul reminds me of Rahul Dravid. KL Rahul is ready to do anything, it shows that he is a team-player. If you play me at No.5, then I will do that role for the team," Kaif said on the post-match show on the Sony Sports Network.

“I will keep if you ask me to do that. Here you want me to open, I will do that as well. As a captain or team management, you are on the lookout for players like KL Rahul who is ready to lay down his life for the team. There are very few players who come like him.”

Rahul has been going through a golden form and was also the Orange Cap holder in the recently concluded IPL. The flamboyant batsman continues his decent run with the bat in Australia tour as he slammed a 37-ball fifty in the first T20I in Canberra.

“He played fast at the start but had to slow down when the wickets were falling. And he did not get the strike as well. Then once you get the strike, you are confused if you should play the big shot or take singles because you are losing out on overs,” he said

Kaif said Rahul’s 51-run knock in Canberra was a perfect innings as he moulded himself according to the situation.

“I feel it was a perfect innings. He started very well and later we do expect that he scores 80-90 runs but he got out. But overall, it was a very good innings because a batsman wants to bat based on the situation. And it is not that he cannot play the big shots. Whenever he wants, he can play the big shots and can also score 20 runs in an over, but he did not change the gear intentionally because he felt that the wickets were falling and he wanted to play till the end.”