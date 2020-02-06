KL Rahul enjoying a purple patch is an understatement. His limited-overs form in the five-match T20I series was stellar and he has continued the form in ODIs as well with a belligerent yet brilliant knock of 88 off 64 balls in India’s loss to New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday.

While Rahul’s batting class is something that has been the subject of admiration ever since he came into national reckoning, Rahul has been able to adapt himself to different situations and different roles thrust upon him by the team management. And even though it has not been an easy ride for the Karnataka player, it looks like Rahul is taking his game to the next level, something noted commentators and former cricketers too have been noticing.

For instance, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, a troll favourite took to twitter to compare Rahul – in some ways – to AB de Villiers, stating that only Rahul can make 360 degrees batting look orthodox and classical. For the uninitiated, 360-degree batting has always been associated with the South African great and the context here is for the range of shots de Villiers possess and how he manages to execute some outwardly shots even against good deliveries. Manjrekar hints that, in his tweet, Rahul, similar to de Villiers, also possess the same range of shots, and probably does it without the crash-and-bang approach of the South African.

Only K L Rahul can make 360 degrees batting look orthodox and classical. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 6, 2020

Also praising Rahul was former West Indian international and now a well-respected commentator, Ian Bishop, on similar lines when a week back he tweeted about a particular shot that Rahul executed during the T20I series – a six over extra cover – saying, “If K L Rahul doesn’t score another run ever, that drive over extra cover for six should be immortalized in a logo.”

If K L Rahul doesn’t score another run ever, that drive over extra cover for six should be immortalized in a logo. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 2, 2020

While it is clear that Rahul isn’t going to stop scoring, and scoring handsomely, Rahul’s IPL team, Kings XI Punjab, made Bishop’s wish come true.

Rahul then replied to the tweet showing his gratitude.