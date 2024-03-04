Home

KL Rahul Returns To India After Medical Check-up In London, Set To Be Fit For IPL 2024

KL Rahul is set to to be fit before the upcoming edition of IPL 2024 after his medical check-up in London.

KL Rahul (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Wicket-keeper KL Rahul has finally returned to India after his medical check-up in London. He was experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps following an injury he suffered during the first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, which also forced him to be ruled out of the remainder of the red-ball series.

“He will stay in the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehab and will work to get fully fit ahead of the IPL 2024,” a source close to the cricketer told IANS on Monday.

As IPL 2024 approaches, Rahul is eager to hit the ground running during the cash-rich league. It is believed that the Lucknow Super Giants skipper will soon get clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“It was not a major injury but he was just not feeling a hundred per cent fit and didn’t want to take any risk so missed the England series, he went to London for the check-up, and now he is fine and soon to get a clearance from the NCA,” the source added.

Rahul is likely to feature in Lucknow Super Giants’ opening match against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. The fifth and final Test commences on March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

