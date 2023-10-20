Home

KL Rahul REVEALS Conversation With Virat Kohli During IND vs BAN ODI WC Match

Ind vs Ban, ODI WC: Virat Kohli became the fastest cricketer to score 26000 runs in International Cricket.

KL Rahul Reveals Partnership with Virat Kohli @BCCITwitter

Pune: Virat Kohli continued his good run with the bat in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 registering a century against Bangladesh on Thursday in Pune. It was Kohli’s 48th ODI century and enroute to the milestone, the former India captain broke multiple records. All in all, it was a night to remember for Kohli.

But there was a point of time during the Indian chase when it seemed Kohli may not get to a hundred because not a lot of runs were left to win. And hence it was heartwarming to see KL Rahul providing Kohli the opportunity to get there by providing ample strike to the former India captain. After the win, Rahul revealed the talk that happened between him and Kohli.

“Virat said it will not look too nice, not to take the single, it’s still a World Cup, and it’s still a big stage. ‘I don’t want to look like I am just trying to get the milestone,” Rahul said after the comprehensive win.

The 34-year-old batter became the fastest cricketer to score 26000 runs in International Cricket. Kohli surpassed cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar to reach this milestone.

