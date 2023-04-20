Home

KL Rahul REVEALS How Trent Boult’s First Over Forced Him to Rejig Strategy During RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match at Jaipur

IPL 2023: Rahul revealed that Trent Boult's first over made him and Kyle Mayers realise that it was not going to be a high-scoring game and hence the plans had to be changed.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul REVEALS How Plans Had to be Changed (Image: IPL Twitter)

Jaipur: It was a night to remember for Lucknow Super Giants as they beat Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Wednesday by 10 runs. While Lucknow would take the crucial two points, it was not the run-fest fans are used to seeing this season in the IPL. It was an in-between score that was defended well. Following the win, Rahul revealed that Trent Boult’s first over made him and Kyle Mayers realise that it was not going to be a high-scoring game and hence the plans had to be changed.

“I got hit by one of the throws from my teammates, so clearly doing something wrong as captain. In the 10 over mark, the message me and Kyle sent out was 160 would be a good total on this track, they have some good bowlers as well who exploited the conditions. We fell 10 short but made up with the ball. And there was no dew so made it fair for both teams. We game in here yesterday and saw 180 would be a par score, but the first over from Boult, me and Kyle had a chat and realised this isn’t a 180 wicket.,” he said at the post-match presentation.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants now have 8 points each. RR remain on top owning to their better net run-rate.

The LSG captain further mentioned that the dismissal of Sanju Samson, along with Avesh Khan striking twice in the final over, created a chance for LSG to gun down the hosts.

“I think that run-out from the impact player (Mishra), and two wickets falling back to back gives the opposition (his own team) a chance. We know with Rajasthan their strength is their top four, so we needed to have our plans in place to get them out,” Rahul added.

