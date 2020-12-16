BCCI announced the Indian team for the Pink-ball Test starting tomorrow at Adelaide and questions was raised on the selection. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were not picked by the BCCI and that has become the talking point ahead of the Day-Night Test. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Gets Picked Over Shubman Gill as BCCI Announce Virat Kohli-Led Playing 11 For Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide, Twitterverse Fumes
Fans believe Rahul has been in ominous form recently and hence deserves to get picked based on that, while Pant has hit a century in the practice game and has overseas centuries to his name.
Here is how fans reacted on social media:
India Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
The Virat Kohli-led Indian team has the current Border-Gavaskar trophy after their 2-1 win over Australia in the 2018-19 series. Kohli had led the side to its first-ever series win on Australian soil in Tests. With regular India skipper set to leave after the first Test, India is bound to miss the services of their captain and a premier batsman.