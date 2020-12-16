BCCI announced the Indian team for the Pink-ball Test starting tomorrow at Adelaide and questions was raised on the selection. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were not picked by the BCCI and that has become the talking point ahead of the Day-Night Test. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Gets Picked Over Shubman Gill as BCCI Announce Virat Kohli-Led Playing 11 For Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide, Twitterverse Fumes

Fans believe Rahul has been in ominous form recently and hence deserves to get picked based on that, while Pant has hit a century in the practice game and has overseas centuries to his name.

KL Rahul and Mayank should have opened with Pant instead of Saha. Not sure why Shaw is being given multiple chances despite his poor run of form. #AUSvIND https://t.co/swYdbgpOxC — Abhi Ramanathan (@AbhiRamanathan) December 16, 2020

Bakwaas playing eleven, Rahul, Pant, Gill, these 3 r match winners, inn 3no ko hona chahiye tha, ab toh sirf 10% chance h jeetne ka. https://t.co/J62PzJbTNm — JUNIOR SID MALHOTRA 🎸 (@Ranjanbharwaz1) December 16, 2020

I knew it this will be the team.

But still sad to see kl rahul out. And pant also out after scoring a hundred. Any gamble in the opening pair. Bcoz saha also can be pushed to open the innings. 😁😁🤣🤣🤣🤣. Lets see how thy perform.. expecting india to win the toss. — Arjun (@Arjun36577026) December 16, 2020

I have no idea why. I would go with Rahul instead of Shah. There are rumors that Shah might bowl ! Let’s see how he will perform. Not a fan of Pant, but seems like his warm up game performances didn’t count at all. — Chandrashekar Kuyyamudi (@shekar09) December 16, 2020

India Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team has the current Border-Gavaskar trophy after their 2-1 win over Australia in the 2018-19 series. Kohli had led the side to its first-ever series win on Australian soil in Tests. With regular India skipper set to leave after the first Test, India is bound to miss the services of their captain and a premier batsman.