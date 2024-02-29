Home

Sports

KL Rahul Ruled Out, Jasprit Bumrah Returns As BCCI Name Squad For Fifth Test vs England

KL Rahul Ruled Out, Jasprit Bumrah Returns As BCCI Name Squad For Fifth Test vs England

The fifth Test between India and England will be played at HPCA stadium in Dharamsala from March 7.

KL Rahul Ruled Out, Jasprit Bumrah Returns As BCCI Name Squad For Fifth Test vs England

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the updated squad for the fifth Test match which will be played against England in Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium from March 7. India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul who is out of action after the first Test has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test.

Trending Now

On the other hand, speedster Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the 4th Test in Ranchi, will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the 5th Test.

You may like to read

“Mr. KL Rahul, whose participation in the final IDFC First Bank Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue” said BCCI in a statement.

“Meanwhile, Mr. Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the 4th Test in Ranchi, will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the 5th Test” BCCI added.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.