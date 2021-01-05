India have been hit by another injury blow on their ongoing tour of Australia as KL Rahul has been ruled out due to an injury. Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the preparations for the third Test set to get underway from January 7. Also Read - Delhi Nurse Approached India Cricketer During IPL For Inside Information

As a result, Rahul won’t take any further part in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is currently locked at one-all. He is to return home and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to start his rehabilitation. Also Read - 3rd Test, India vs Australia: David Warner Ready to Play Through Pain in Sydney, Will Pucovski Also in Frame

“KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday,” BCCI said in a media release on Tuesday. “The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength.” Also Read - AUS vs IND: Has BCCI Asked Cricket Australia to Change Venue of 4th Test? CEO Responds

Rahul didn’t play in either of the first two Tests but played in preceding limited-overs matches.

He is the third India cricketer after Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav to have been ruled out of the tour due to an injury issue.

Shami suffered a fractured forearm while batting in India’s second innings of the first Test in Adelaide which they lost by eight wickets. He was subsequently ruled out of the remaining three matches.

Umesh hurt his calf while bowling on the third day of the second Test in Melbourne as he walked off the field without taking any further part in the contest. India went on to win the Test by eight wickets with Umesh being later ruled out of the tour.

Rahul is the latest in the list of India cricketers who have missed or left the ongoing tour of Australia due to various reasons. Ishant Sharma suffered a rib cage issue during IPL 2020 and returned home to start his rehabilitation as he raced against time to get fit for the Australia Tests.

However, he failed to attain full fitness that ended his chances.

Subsequently, India lost the services of captain Virat Kohli returned home after the conclusion of the first Test for the birth of his child.