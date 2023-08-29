Home

KL Rahul Ruled Out Of Pakistan, Nepal Clash In Asia Cup, Confirms Rahul Dravid

KL Rahul is carrying a niggle and will miss India's group stage matches aginst Pakistan and Nepal.

Rahul Dravid confirms KL Rahul will miss first two games of Asia Cup. (Image Source: Star Sports Video)

India coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that KL Rahul has been ruled out of the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on September 2. KL Rahul was included in India’s Asia Cup squad but the wicketkeeper batter picked up a niggle during practice. The injury is not serious and Rahul has been rested as a precautionary measure.

Trending Now

“KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal,” said Rahul Dravid.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul took part in India’s practice session and did wicketkeeping drills along with batting. The video of the same was posted by the BCCI on social media handles.

Prep mode 🔛 Energy levels high 💪 Getting into the groove in Alur 👌#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/rHBZzbf4WT — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2023

Rahul Dravid also confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will feature in India’s playing 11 in the Asia Cup. Dravid said that Iyer has looked in fine touch in practice sessions and the team will give him game time in the Asia Cup.

“Shreyas Iyer has ticked all the boxes in the practice session. We’ll give him game time in the Asia Cup,” Dravid added.

Rahul also spoke about India’s number 4 conundrum and hinted that Shreyas Iyer will bat at the position. Dravid said Rishabh Pant, Kl Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were the contenders to bat at the position but all got injured together.

“People talk a lot about experimentation but even before 18-20 months, I could have told who were the candidates for the number 4 & 5 – it was always between KL, Pant & Iyer but unfortunately all got injured together,” Dravid added.

