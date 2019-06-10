ICC World Cup 2019: Veteran Indian star Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement on Monday bringing an end to his 17-year-long career. Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan joined India skipper Virat Kohli in congratulating the southpaw. The Indian cricketers thanked him for giving them so many memories. The World Cup winner has had his ups and downs but if one looks at his career they would realise he is one of India’s best match-winners ever. “Thank you for everything you’ve shown us on and off the field. A true warrior with determination like no other. Good luck Legend,” read KL Rahul’s tweet.

“Thank you, Yuvi paaji for all the guidance, support & love. You are one of the best left-handed batsmen I have come across. I always looked up to your style & batting technique, have learnt so much from you! Wish you prosperity & success in your new journey. Rab rakha,” said Shikhar Dhawan.

“Mujhe bola gaya tha agar aapse ‘Yo Yo’ test pass nahi hota toh aap retirement match khel sakate ho (I was told that if you are not able to pass the ‘Yo Yo’ test, I would get a farewell game),” the 37-year-old said at an emotional press conference to announce his decision to quit international cricket to pursue a freelance T20 career internationally.