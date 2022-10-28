Perth: After the cliffhanger at MCG where Virat Kohli’s magnum opus got India over the line against arch-rivals Pakistan, the Rohit Sharma-led side mauled the Netherlands at the SCG and now the team looks good to make the semi-final. Despite the two wins, there still seem to be chinks in the armour and one of them is opener KL Rahul. Against Pakistan, all he could muster was four runs and in the second match – he scored nine. So, should India make a change for the South Africa game where they play Rishabh Pant as an opener and Rahul comes in after Suryakumar Yadav? While this idea is being floated, here is why India should stick with Rahul at the top despite his failures.Also Read - Wasim Akram LAMBASTES Babar Azam Following Shock Loss vs Zimbabwe; Questions Shoaib Malik's Absence

Tinkering a Winning Combination, NOT Ideal: It is not the best thing to do. Cricket is a team sport and it is a combined show from XI players that results in a win. In a team game, one backs the other and that is how it should be. How many changes did MS Dhoni make to the playing XI in the middle of an ICC event? Rarely! Well, that worked for him and Rohit will definitely have that in the back of his mind. And hence, a change is unlikely.

Form is Temporary, Class is Permanent: In the case of Kohli, he did not get the big runs and faced flak for it. Now, he has turned it around with his MCG maverick. He followed it up with another fifty. Kohli was able to do that because the management believed in his abilities and backed him to the hilt. The management should do the same for Rahul as well.