KL Rahul Should be Included in India’s Playing XI For Ind vs Aus 4th Test in Ahmedabad – Fans Ask Rohit Sharma to Bring Back Lucky Charm

Indore: Cricket is a religion in India and fans are extremely passionate about the sport. Everyone has an opinion on who should play and who should be benched. With KL Rahul not in the best of form, he was being criticised along with the team management for still persisting with him. Finally, he was removed as the vice-captain after India took a 2-0 lead with a win in Delhi. In the third Test in Indore, he was dropped. And then India lost the match by nine wickets. Fans now reckon Rahul was the lucky charm and they are now urging captain Rohit Sharma to get the former back at Ahmedabad.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Bring back KL Rahul even if he scores 0 in next 2 innings.

Gandi haaye lagi hai India team ko #AUSvsIND — Anubhav (@orAnubhav) March 3, 2023

KL Rahul is lucky for us man, first those centuries of Kohli in his captaincy and now this. Bring him back in the next game. Cannot afford to lose now. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) March 3, 2023

Let’s bring back KL https://t.co/EqfJBBSoQs least we were winning matches even if he is not contributing. #INDvsAUSTest #KLRahul @ImRo45 — vision108 (@vaidykn) March 3, 2023

Shubman Gill, who was brought in for Rahul, managed scores of 21 and five in his two outings at Indore. It would now be interesting to see if Rahul is brought back during the Ahmedabad game. The fourth and final Test starts on March 9.

