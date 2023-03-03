Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • KL Rahul Should be Included in India’s Playing XI For Ind vs Aus 4th Test in Ahmedabad – Fans Ask Rohit Sharma to Bring Back Lucky Charm

KL Rahul Should be Included in India’s Playing XI For Ind vs Aus 4th Test in Ahmedabad – Fans Ask Rohit Sharma to Bring Back Lucky Charm

Ind vs Aus: Fans now reckon Rahul was the lucky charm and they are now urging captain Rohit Sharma to get the former back at Ahmedabad.

Updated: March 3, 2023 12:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

KL Rahul, KL Rahul news, KL Rahul age, KL Rahul updates, KL Rahul runs, KL Rahul records, Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus live, Ind vs Aus updates, Ind vs Aus match, Ind vs Aus update, Ind vs Aus score, Ind vs Aus Cricket, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live score, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live cricket score, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live streaming, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test squads, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test toss, India vs Australia.
KL Rahul, India vs Australia 4th Test

Indore: Cricket is a religion in India and fans are extremely passionate about the sport. Everyone has an opinion on who should play and who should be benched. With KL Rahul not in the best of form, he was being criticised along with the team management for still persisting with him. Finally, he was removed as the vice-captain after India took a 2-0 lead with a win in Delhi. In the third Test in Indore, he was dropped. And then India lost the match by nine wickets. Fans now reckon Rahul was the lucky charm and they are now urging captain Rohit Sharma to get the former back at Ahmedabad.

Also Read:

Here are some of the fan reactions:

You may like to read

Shubman Gill, who was brought in for Rahul, managed scores of 21 and five in his two outings at Indore. It would now be interesting to see if Rahul is brought back during the Ahmedabad game. The fourth and final Test starts on March 9.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 3, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Updated Date: March 3, 2023 12:08 PM IST

More Stories