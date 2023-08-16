Home

Sports

KL Rahul Shouldn’t be Part of Team India’s Playing XI in Asia Cup, Says Ex-Coach Ravi Shastri

KL Rahul Shouldn’t be Part of Team India’s Playing XI in Asia Cup, Says Ex-Coach Ravi Shastri

Shastri reckons Rahul should not be in the playing XI straightaway in the Asia Cup with the ODI World Cup coming up just after that.

KL Rahul to Be Available For Asia Cup, ODI World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: The Indian squad for the Asia Cup is yet to be announced and reports suggest that KL Rahul is fit and would be drafted back in the side. If Rahul comes back in the side, he will play as the wicketkeeper and a middle-order batter. But, former India coach Ravi Shastri is against the idea. Shastri reckons Rahul should not be in the playing XI straightaway in the Asia Cup with the ODI World Cup coming up just after that.

Trending Now

“See when you’re talking of a player (KL Rahul) who’s not played and is recovering from injury. To think of him in the XI of the Asia Cup, you’re asking a little too much of the player himself. And then you’re talking keeping. When a guy comes from an injury, the range of movement and things of that sort, so that’s a no no,” Shastri said on Star Sports.

Rahul picked up a thigh injury during the IPL and had to pull out of the tournament. He was not part of the World Test Championship squad and also missed the West Indies tour. He has now recovered fully and was seen batting in a simulation match. It is Rahu’s fitness that has forced BCCI to delay the announcement of the Indian squad for the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, India will be led by comeback man Jasprit Bumrah against Ireland. With head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff in the United States for the final two T20Is against West Indies, former India cricketer Laxman was rumoured to go on the tour. However, based on a Cricbuzz report, the likes of Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the Indian support staff in the Ireland series.

The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES