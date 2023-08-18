Home

KL Rahul, Shreyas Fit For Asia Cup 2023 Selection; Team India Squad to be Announced on August 21 – REPORT

Asia Cup 2023: The news about the squad announcement and also confirmed that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are fit and available for the tournament. There were a lot of speculations over their fitness and this piece of news will bring a lot of relief to Indian fans.

Mumbai: The India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 would be announced on August 21 as per a report. CricketNext reported the news about the squad announcement and also confirmed that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are fit and available for the tournament. There were a lot of speculations over their fitness and this piece of news will bring a lot of relief to Indian fans. As per the same report, regular India captain Rohit Sharma would be there in the selection meeting in Delhi on August 21.

“KL Rahul is fit and available for selection. He has been regularly batting and wicketkeeping and looks good fitness-wise. With regards to Shreyas Iyer, signs are extremely positive,” a source close to developments tells CricketNext.

Rahul was out of action since being injured during his team Lucknow Super Giants’ match in IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1, after clutching his right thigh and then limping from the field while chasing the ball to stop a boundary in the second over.

Rahul’s availability will be a huge boost for India in the middle-order, a role where he has thrived in the format since 2020. With the experiments of trying Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav not yielding desired results in the ODI series against West Indies, Rahul’s return as a batter-keeper will give much-needed solidity and experience to India’s middle-order.

Likely Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (subject fitness), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/Washington Sundar/R Ashwin.

