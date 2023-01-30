Top Recommended Stories
KL Rahul Starts Training In Mumbai Post Marriage Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy | Watch Video
KL Rahul missed the ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand due to his marriage with Athiya Shetty that took place on January 23.
New Delhi: Days after marrying Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, India batter KL Rahul is back at training in Mumbai ahead of the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy that starts on February 9.
India are scheduled to play four Tests against Australia with the first game starting in Nagpur. According to a video, that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, Rahul was seen batting at nets at MIG CC in Bandra, Mumbai.
Rahul has been out of form since lately and has scored just two half-centuries across formats post T20 World Cup last year. The Tests against Australia offers him a perfect platform to regain form.
