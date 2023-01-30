Home

KL Rahul Starts Training In Mumbai Post Marriage Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy | Watch Video

KL Rahul missed the ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand due to his marriage with Athiya Shetty that took place on January 23.

KL Rahul has been named vice-captain of India for first two Tests against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Days after marrying Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, India batter KL Rahul is back at training in Mumbai ahead of the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy that starts on February 9.

India are scheduled to play four Tests against Australia with the first game starting in Nagpur. According to a video, that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, Rahul was seen batting at nets at MIG CC in Bandra, Mumbai.

#KLRahul is back doing what he does best after his marriage with #AthiyaShetty. The stylish batsman was seen batting at MIG CC in Bandra.

Video courtesy my friend Nishant Patankar. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/GPbg6SIlnT — Taus Rizvi (@rizvitaus) January 30, 2023

Rahul has been out of form since lately and has scored just two half-centuries across formats post T20 World Cup last year. The Tests against Australia offers him a perfect platform to regain form.