Home

Sports

KL Rahul Sweats It Out At NCA, Lucknow Super Giants Share Latest Video On Instagram- WATCH

KL Rahul Sweats It Out At NCA, Lucknow Super Giants Share Latest Video On Instagram- WATCH

In a latest Instagram video shared by Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul was seen sweating it out at the gym, at the nets and he is giving his 100 percent to be back in action for the Men in Blue.

KL Rahul Sweats It Out At NCA, Lucknow Super Giants Share Latest Video On Instagram.

New Delhi: KL Rahul is giving everything he can at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to get fit in time for the major events lined up in the upcoming months.

Trending Now

In a latest Instagram video shared by Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul was seen sweating it out at the gym, at the nets and he is giving his 100 percent to be back in action for the Men in Blue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucknow Super Giants (@lucknowsupergiants)

The 31-year old was ruled out of the later part of the IPL after he picked up a thigh injury while trying to stop a boundary against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow. Rahul was in pain as he pulled up while fielding and was helped off the field. He later on went under the knife and had a successful surgery.

“Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery. It was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field”, Rahul wrote on social media after the surgery.

Few days back, BCCI gave an update on Rahul’s injury. The LSG batter has already resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with his progress and will increase his intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days.

Rahul has always been a regular and a key member for Team India. It will be a big boost, if he is fit in time for at least the World Cup.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES