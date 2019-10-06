India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is missing the South Africa series due to back injury shared a picture on Instagram after successful surgery in the UK on Saturday. In the post, Hardik thanked everyone, from fans to well-wishers, who prayed for his speedy recovery and also said that he will be back in action soon. Many cricketers replied on Hardik’s post wishing he will get well soon. Among all the responses and wishes that came Hardik’s way, KL Rahul also had something to say. Rahul, who is a very close friend of Hardik, on and off the field wished that he got his brains fixed too.

“Speedy recovery bro. Hope they fixed your brains too 🤷‍♂️ see you soon,” read Rahul’s cheeky response.

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya courted controversy earlier in the year for their misogynistic comments on a popular chat show. The cricketers were also suspended for a brief period after the controversy snowballed. The suspension was soon lifted and both the cricketers were picked for the World Cup squad.

Rahul is currently not a part of the India Test side which is hosting South Africa. Rohit Sharma was picked over Rahul as the opener for the Test series and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. India’s newest Test opener Rohit slammed twin tons in the ongoing 1st Test at Vizag.