KL Rahul Takes Virat Kohli Route Ahead of IPL 2024, Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain | WATCH

Taking a cue from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul has also visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain ahead of the IPL season.

KL Rahul at Ujjain

Ujjain: We are two days away from the start of the brand new season of the cash-rich Indian Premier league and the buzz is palpable. The RCB Unbox on Tuesday gave momentum to the buzz of the IPL and now we are almost ready. Virat Kohli, who was the centre of attraction at the Unbox event, was not in the best of form a couple of seasons back and that is when he visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain to seek divine intervention. What followed, was truckloads of runs. Now, taking a cue from Kohli, KL Rahul has also visited the same temple ahead of the IPL season. Here are the visuals of his visit.

KL Rahul at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings of Mahadev. ⭐pic.twitter.com/AVFxhkuRsP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 20, 2024

LSG squad for IPL 2024

KL Rahul (capt, wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Ashton Turner, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, David Willey, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh, Shivam Mavi, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, M Siddharth

