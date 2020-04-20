India batsman KL Rahul is putting his cricket equipment from last year’s World Cup up for auction in order to raise funds for those affected by the Coronavirus in India. Rahul, who turned 28 Saturday, revealed the information via a video on Instagram, adding that the amount generated will go to the Aware Foundation, that works to provide dispossessed, disadvantaged and vulnerable children in India the right to education. Also Read - KL Rahul Not a Part-Time Wicketkeeper: R Sridhar

“I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation,” Rahul said. “It’s a foundation that look towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn’t pick a better day to do this.” Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 18: Athiya Shetty's Beautiful Post on KL Rahul's 28th Birthday Drips of Love And Romance

Rahul, who celebrated his 28th birthday Saturday, scored 361 runs across nine matches with the bat he’s auctioning, including two fifties and a century – against Sri Lanka in India’s final league match of the ICC tournament. As on Monday evening, the number of COVID-19 cases in India have zoomed past 16000 and Rahul urged the public not to stay strong during such testing times.

“Go on check out the auction and show some love for me and the children and let’s stay strong together during this difficult time and all of us will come out of this stronger,” Rahul added.

Rahul is not the first cricketer to put his gear up for a noble cause. On Sunday, Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim did the same to raise money for the poor affected by ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This is the same bat with which Rahim scored his maiden Test double-century, against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2013 for which he was given man-of-the-match award.

“I am putting up the bat with which I made a double hundred for auction,” Mushfiqur told Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo. “It will be put up online, so let’s see how we can go about it. I urge everyone with the ability to push up the price of the bat since the proceeds will be spent entirely for the poor people.”

Last month, Bangladesh cricket team announced that the players will be donating half of their monthly salaries to government as part of their contribution in the fight against coronavirus. As per reports a total of 27 cricketers – 17 of them with national contracts – pledged to make the donation.