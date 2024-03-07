Home

KL Rahul To Be In Wicketkeeper Batter Slot For T20 World Cup: Report

KL Rahul will likely to be in India's T20 World Cup squad.

KL Rahul To Be Wicketkeeper Batter Slot For T20 World Cup

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul who is out of action since the first Test between India and England will be considered for the wicketkeeper batter’s slot for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in the USA and West Indies from June 2.

KL Rahul has joined the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation. He went under the knife last year citing a quadriceps injury during IPL 2023 but the wicketkeeper batter felt some discomfort again and was ruled out after the first Test against England.

Earlier, a news report in PTI claimed Rahul is being considered for the wicketkeeper-batter’s slot in the squad for the T20 World Cup slated in the USA and the West Indies in June.

KL Rahul on Wednesday posted multiple photos of his gym training on Instagram. He is currently in the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru.

He captioned the pictures with a simple “Hi” to his fans, showing a glimpse of his recovery from the injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

On Sunday, Rahul returned from London after a medical check-up as he was experiencing some discomfort in his right quadriceps.

He had suffered an injury during the first Test against England in Hyderabad and was ruled out of the remaining games.

As IPL 2024 approaches, Rahul is eager to hit the ground running during the cash-rich league.

Rahul is likely to feature in Lucknow Super Giants’ opening match against Rajasthan Royals on March 24.

