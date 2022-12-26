KL Rahul to Miss Sri Lanka Series in January Due to His Marriage With Athiya Shetty- Report

KL Rahul's form has been a point of concern in the national team and in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, he is most likely to miss it.

New Delhi: Indian opener KL Rahul is all set to miss upcoming Sri Lanka series in January as he is going to tie the knot with girlfriend Athiya Shetty during the time period.

As per a latest report from ANI, Rahul is set to get married during that time, which has been confirmed by a BCCI official.

KL Rahul has not been in the best of forms this year as after playing 30 matches in 2022, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper amassed 822 runs with an average of almost 26.

Rahul’s average in the longest format of the game is only 14.25 across four Test innings with a highest score of 23 in the series sweep over Bangladesh. Experienced player Dinesh Karthik is not happy with the LSG skippers Test performance. Since his debut, Rahul has averaged 34 and the wicket-keeper batter feels, it unacceptable from an opener.

If we look at Rahul’s captaincy, in the beginning of 2022- KL led India to four losses in a row. Now as we approach towards the end of 2022, the LSG skipper has led the Men in Blue to 6 consecutive victories as skipper.

Dominant India consolidate their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings with a sensational three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Dhaka Test. India soared to the No.3 spot on the World Test Championship standings following their victory in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, and further up to No.2 after South Africa lost to Australia in Brisbane last week, says the ICC in a statement.

Sri Lanka will be touring India from January 3 to January 15 for three T20Is and three ODIs.