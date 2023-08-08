KL Rahul to Return in India Squad For Asia Cup 2023: REPORT

Home

Sports

KL Rahul to Return From Injury in India Squad For Asia Cup 2023: REPORT

KL Rahul to Return From Injury in India Squad For Asia Cup 2023: REPORT

Rahul's return to the side ahead of the ODI WC is just the news fans were looking for.

KL Rahul to Return to Team India For Asia Cup

Bangalore: In what would come as a good piece of information for the Indian team ahead of the ODI World Cup, top-order batter KL Rahul would join the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. There have been many speculations over his fitness and his return, but as per a report on Rev Sports – he will be in the Indian side for the Asia Cup. Sources close to the media house have also confirmed that Rahul is nearly at his peak in batting, keeping, and fielding. Rahul would be an important player for the side during the ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES