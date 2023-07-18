Home

Rahul batting in the nets also raises hopes of his return to the indian team during the much-awaited Asia Cup.

Rahul to Return For Asia Cup

Bangalore: KL Rahul is a quality player and with no Rishabh Pant in the scheme of things in the near future, the Lucknow Super Giants captain becomes important as he can keep wickets and is a stylish top-order batter. Rahul hit the nets to bat for the first time after picking up a hamstring injury during IPL 2023. Rahul posted a clip on his Instagram story to bring happiness for his fans. Rahul batting in the nets also raises hopes of his return to the indian team during the much-awaited Asia Cup.

Here is the clip of Rahul in the nets that is going viral:

FINALLY.. THE WAIT IS OVER! 🥺 KL Rahul with his weapon. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/gEA6RpeKwa — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) July 17, 2023

Rahul had surgery in London, and since then, he has been receiving rehabilitation at Bangalore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA).

