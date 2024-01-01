Top Recommended Stories

  KL Rahul to Smriti Mandhana; How Cricketers Wished Happy New Year 2024 to Fans!

KL Rahul to Smriti Mandhana; How Cricketers Wished Happy New Year 2024 to Fans!

While the Test match is still a couple of days away, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul wished fans on the occasion of the New Year and hoped that everyone has a good 2024.

Updated: January 1, 2024 11:50 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Cricketers to Fans - Happy New Year

Cape Town: It is the start of another year and while the world would be celebrating the occasion, the Indian Men’s cricketers would be preparing for the New Year Test at Newlands in Cape Town. While the Test match is still a couple of days away, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul wished fans on the occasion of the New Year and hoped that everyone has a good 2024. “Wishing everyone a year ahead filled with love, positivity and exciting adventures. Happy New Year,” his post read.

Top women cricketer Smriti Mandhana also wished her fans. “Wishing you joy, success, and exciting adventures in the coming year. Cheers to new beginnings! Happy New year,” she wrote on X.

Fans are also commenting on the cricketers posts wishing them back with love.

