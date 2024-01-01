Home

KL Rahul to Smriti Mandhana; How Cricketers Wished Happy New Year 2024 to Fans!

While the Test match is still a couple of days away, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul wished fans on the occasion of the New Year and hoped that everyone has a good 2024.

Cricketers to Fans - Happy New Year

Cape Town: It is the start of another year and while the world would be celebrating the occasion, the Indian Men’s cricketers would be preparing for the New Year Test at Newlands in Cape Town. While the Test match is still a couple of days away, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul wished fans on the occasion of the New Year and hoped that everyone has a good 2024. “Wishing everyone a year ahead filled with love, positivity and exciting adventures. Happy New Year,” his post read.

Wishing everyone a year ahead filled with love, positivity and exciting adventures. Happy New Year. 🎇 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) January 1, 2024

Top women cricketer Smriti Mandhana also wished her fans. “Wishing you joy, success, and exciting adventures in the coming year. Cheers to new beginnings! Happy New year,” she wrote on X.

Wishing you joy, success, and exciting adventures in the coming year. Cheers to new beginnings! Happy New year ✨ — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) January 1, 2024

New Year is a great time to script new dreams, and commit further to existing ones. May all our positive thoughts manifest into the goals we desire. Wishing everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year 2024.#HappyNewYear — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2024

Here’s hoping that every day of this new year is filled with happiness, success and prosperity for everyone! Happy New Year! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 1, 2024

And it’s just getting started 😍#NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/fF4riWIrcZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 31, 2023

Fans are also commenting on the cricketers posts wishing them back with love.

