India vs England: India opener KL Rahul faced the heat again! Chasing a mammoth 338 to win, India needed to get off to a good start. That did not happen as Rahul departed for a seven-ball duck. It was an embarrassing way to get out as he spooned the ball back to the bowler, where Woakes in his follow through took the catch. It was on a length and kind of stopped on the wicket, Rahul stayed back and wanted to work it to the leg-side. Gets worked up by the extra zip on the delivery and was closing his bat face a touch. Ended up spooning it back to the bowler and Woakes makes no mistake.

Here is how he got trolled:

#TeamIndia should retire #KLRahul in all upcoming matches… Doesn’t s score after consuming loads of overs… #CWC2019 #indiavsEngland — R Pawan Kumar (@R_PawanKumar) June 30, 2019

KL Rahul missed his century by 100 runs only.

Koffee with Karan Calling.#indiavsEngland #IndvsEng #CWC2019 — S Tushar Ranjan (@qtiyapaa) June 30, 2019

KL(**) rahul !!! — IPL Fan (@CrickCrazyAmit) June 30, 2019

Most undeserved player in current indian team : KL Rahul. What a waste of opportunity he’s been given!! #INDvENG — kushal gandhi (@Kush12gandhi) June 30, 2019

Why did you select KL Rahul…????? When there are better players than him — Pug’makar Goldie (@goldspug) June 30, 2019

Most consistent batsman of all times and a legend KL rahul continues what he does the best ‘warming chairs’ . @BCCI, Selectors & Team management needs to be appreciated for their faith in consistent failures of Legend KL#INDvENG — Chirag (@chirag_rachchh) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, slow and steady was once again the route followed by the English batsmen as they started cautiously and set the perfect platform for a late-innings flourish in their must-win game against India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Riding on the back of a brilliant 160-run opening stand between centurion Jonny Bairstow (111) and Jason Roy (66), England finished on 337/7 in their 50 overs.