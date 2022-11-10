KL Rahul Trolled After Poor Show At Adelaide During IND vs ENG Second Semi Final- Check Viral Tweets

After winning the toss, Buttler confirmed that pacer Mark Wood and left-handed batter Dawid Malan miss out on the semifinal due to injuries.

IND vs ENG: India’s opening batter KL Rahul is one of the most talented cricketers in the World, however, in the match against England the opener departs in quick succession the batter was seen struggling with the bat in so many matches of T20 World Cup 2022. After winning the toss, Buttler confirmed that pacer Mark Wood and left-handed batter Dawid Malan miss out on the semifinal due to injuries, with experienced pace all-rounder Chris Jordan and right-handed batter Phil Salt coming into the playing eleven.

Here is how Twitterati reacted on KL Rahul’s Dismissal:

My name is KL Rahul and I will not score runs against competitive team! #patheticrahul #klrahul #INDvsENG — Jawahar Tomar (@tomar_jawahar) November 10, 2022

KL rahul 😣 Yr yese dhokha dena acchi baat hi h #T20WorldCup#INDvsENG — Anamika🌜♠️✨ (@Anami_Rathod_) November 10, 2022

People gassed KL Rahul because he scored 5 fifties in his last 8 T20wc innings against Scotland Afghanistan Namibia Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 😂😂😂 — Arjun (@LFC_Arjun9) November 10, 2022

In the head-to-head record in T20Is, India have the upper hand over England by 12-10. India also hold a 2-1 lead over England in Men’s T20 World Cups and won by a similar margin in the bilateral series played between the two teams in July this year.

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (captain & wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan