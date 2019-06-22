India vs Afghanistan: India opener KL Rahul was looking well-set to get a big one. But just when his fans felt he was on his way, he gave his wicket away. It was flighted and was on the fuller length, Rahul could have easily knocked it along the ground, but instead, he goes for the fancy reverse sweep and the ball hits the higher portion of the bat and balloons to short third man, where Zazai makes it look difficult. Rahul had got a hang of the surface and was set, India needed him to bat long and deep. Rahul scored 30 off 52 balls.

Here is how Rahul faced ire on Twitter:

Good KL Rahul out such a boring to watch his batting.. Hope Vijay shankar should not copy rahul #INDvAFG — Butler (@Butler55264011) June 22, 2019

Unnecessary shot was played by KL Rahul; now Vijay Shankar is in pressure and that will affect Indian inning as well! #INDvAFG #CWC19 — Rohit Dayani (@imrohitdayani) June 22, 2019

KL Rahul is a reminder of what Rohit Sharma once was on a consistent basis. Not making the opposition earn their wicket. Throw it away kinds! — Rishabh Sachdeva (@RSach9) June 22, 2019

Don’t think it makes much sense to open with #KLRahul if he bats so defensively. Only ends up putting pressure on rest of the top order. #INDvAFG — Alokesh Phukan (@greyfool) June 22, 2019

A very irresponsible shot from KL Rahul. He was my captain damn it. #INDvAFG #cwc19 — Moh!t M@!n! (@mohitkardiya) June 22, 2019

KL Rahul should be asked to play more aggressively or be sacked. These dot balls can cost dearly in big matches. #INDvAFG — Mayank Gupta (@311mg) June 22, 2019

Playing XI:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman