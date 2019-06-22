India vs Afghanistan: India opener KL Rahul was looking well-set to get a big one. But just when his fans felt he was on his way, he gave his wicket away. It was flighted and was on the fuller length, Rahul could have easily knocked it along the ground, but instead, he goes for the fancy reverse sweep and the ball hits the higher portion of the bat and balloons to short third man, where Zazai makes it look difficult. Rahul had got a hang of the surface and was set, India needed him to bat long and deep. Rahul scored 30 off 52 balls.
Playing XI:
India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman