India vs West Indies: India opener KL Rahul was spotted making the ost of his stay in the Caribbean. Rahul posted a picture where he can be seen getting soaked in the lap of nature. He is seated by the sea and the view is terrific. Rahul shared a picture on his social media handle and fans are not quite impressed with it, instead, they want him to focus on his batting. Eyes would be on Rahul when he walks into the middle during the 1st Test, with Mayank Agarwal in all likelihood. Rahul would look to cement his spot in the side as the Test opener. His picture was captioned, “Seas the day.”
Meanwhile, after blanking West Indies in the T20I and ODIs, Team India would be ready to take on the hosts in red-ball cricket. It would be important for India to start well as it will be a part of the ICC Test Championships. After the World Cup heartbreak, Kohli has made it clear that doing well in this would be on the top of his agenda. The Test side has a good look about it, while some players are making a return to the team like Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane, some other cricketers will be looking to make a mark straightaway like Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja.