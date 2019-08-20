India vs West Indies: India opener KL Rahul was spotted making the ost of his stay in the Caribbean. Rahul posted a picture where he can be seen getting soaked in the lap of nature. He is seated by the sea and the view is terrific. Rahul shared a picture on his social media handle and fans are not quite impressed with it, instead, they want him to focus on his batting. Eyes would be on Rahul when he walks into the middle during the 1st Test, with Mayank Agarwal in all likelihood. Rahul would look to cement his spot in the side as the Test opener. His picture was captioned, “Seas the day.”

Seas the day 🌅 pic.twitter.com/IUp5X13doB — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 19, 2019

Here is how he got unnecessarily trolled:

Yei ldhka pgl h pgl h pgl h😂 cricket nhi model bno yr 😛yei katil adaye uff kiya gzb ho😘 cricketer beauty compition hoga na to tum or Ravindra hi top pr hoge😘 — Neha Malik (@nehqueenofj8ni) August 20, 2019

Panday av hai nahi tumhra dost udhar..Wrna krke ata😂 — Dhiraj Srivastava (@Dhiraj_Ruler) August 19, 2019

Yaha raat ho gai hai bhai so jaa — Mr. 360′ (@_Mr360_) August 19, 2019

Band karo ye nanga naach….!! — Vaibhav (@Vaibhav86758962) August 19, 2019

Bhai.. sometimes win matches for India too…how long VK will keep you on complementary list.. — Himanshu Desai (@DesaiHim) August 19, 2019

Hopefully u will seas of the new ball also on 22nd of August mate 🙏 — JAGMINDER SINGH (@JAGMIND30135209) August 20, 2019

Meanwhile, after blanking West Indies in the T20I and ODIs, Team India would be ready to take on the hosts in red-ball cricket. It would be important for India to start well as it will be a part of the ICC Test Championships. After the World Cup heartbreak, Kohli has made it clear that doing well in this would be on the top of his agenda. The Test side has a good look about it, while some players are making a return to the team like Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane, some other cricketers will be looking to make a mark straightaway like Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja.