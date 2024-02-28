By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
KL Rahul UPDATE: Will India Star Feature in 5th Test vs England at Dharamshala?
With India having sealed the series, one feels there is no point rushing Rahul back in the side.
Dharamshala: India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been out of action since the Vizag Test due to a spasm in the right quadriceps. He has already missed three Tests and now there is talk over will he return for the fifth and final Test or not. Rahul was deemed 90 per cent fit for the Ranchi Test, yet he did not feature and now a report on Cricbuzz suggests that he is in London consulting a specialist. And that means it is highly unlikely he features in the Dharamshala game. Also, with India having sealed the series, one feels there is no point rushing Rahul back in the side.
