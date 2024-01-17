Home

Sports

KL Rahul Visits Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi Ahead Of India vs England Test Series | See VIRAL Photo

KL Rahul Visits Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi Ahead Of India vs England Test Series | See VIRAL Photo

BCCI has already announced the squad for the first two Test matches where KL Rahul is the part of squad and he will most likely to feature in the Test series England.

KL Rahul Visits Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi Ahead Of India vs England Test Series | See VIRAL Photo

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul visited Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi ahead of the five-Test match series against England which is scheduled to start from January 25 and the first match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Trending Now

BCCI has already announced the squad for the first two Test matches where KL Rahul is the part of squad and he will most likely to feature in the clash against England. Recently, KL Rahul was the part of India’s Test squad against South Africa where the wicketkeeper batter scored 101 and 4 runs in the first match and in the second match he scored 8 runs in a single inning.

You may like to read

The photo of KL Rahul is going viral on social media, where he is inside the temple, here is the picture:

KL Rahul visited Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi for the blessings of Goddess Mookambika Devi. pic.twitter.com/NjtDnaqKlm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2024

However, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel made a return to the national squad and and Shami is on the comeback trail from an ankle injury, found himself omitted, perhaps as a strategic measure by the selectors and the BCCI medical staff.

The 33-year-old speedster has been out of cricketing action due to injury since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023.

The seam attack, led by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, comprised the fiery duo of Mohammed Siraj and the promising talents of Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan. The absence of Shami opened the door for these young pacers to make their mark on the international stage.

In the spin department, the formidable duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja was joined by the returning Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. With a spin quartet of such caliber, India seemed ready to unleash a spin barrage against the English visitors.

While the focus was predominantly on the bowling lineup, a new face emerged in the form of Dhruv Jurel. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the wicketkeeper-batsman earned his maiden call-up, adding depth to the wicketkeeping department alongside KL Rahul and KS Bharat. Rahul, who had donned the gloves in the Tests against South Africa, found himself flanked by a young and talented reserve.

Ishan Kishan, who had taken a break from the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, found himself absent from the Test squad. A notable inclusion was Avesh Khan, who, having replaced Shami in the South Africa tour, retained his spot despite being uncapped in Test cricket.

However, the saga took an unexpected turn as Prasidh Krishna, the debutant from Centurion, was omitted due to a quadriceps injury sustained during a Ranji Trophy clash. As the Karnataka team physio tended to Prasidh, questions arose about his road to recovery and whether he would link up with the India A support staff currently engaged in a two-day match against England Lions in Ahmedabad.

India squad for first two Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.