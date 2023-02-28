Kl Rahul vs Shubman Gill: Ravi Shastri Reveals His Pick For Third Test

Home

Rohit Sharma's India is currently leading in the series by 2-0 and now the side will look to win the third-Test match to book berth in ICC World Test Championship Final.

New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri opened up about the debate between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for the third Test match against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. KL Rahul who is going through a lean patch with the bat has been backed by the team management so far and it led to calls for him to be dropped from the squad and pick an in-form Shubman Gill for the third Test match which will start from March 01 and will be played in Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Shastri opted for Shubman Gill even before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Shubman hit his maiden Test century last December against Bangladesh and then scored a massive 208 runs innings against New Zealand in January 2023.

Speaking on the most recent episode of The ICC Review, Shastri reckons that it is time for Rahul Dravid, incumbent coach and captain Rohit Sharma to back Gill for the Indore Test.

“He (Gill) is that good at the moment and whether he scores or doesn’t score, on form, on merit, he deserves a chance,” Shastri said.

“Not at all. I mean, it’s straight up, It comes down to performance,” Shastri replied when asked about how making changes to a winning team may effect combination. “You stick it on the board. This is the performance. It’s a tough thing for a coach, I remember I had to do it many times, where you just sit down, and explain to the player, ‘This is what’s on the board, what do you think?’

