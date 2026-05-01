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KL Rahul wants to match THIS massive record of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League

KL Rahul wants to ‘match’ THIS massive record of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul became the 5th highest run-scorer in IPL history, surpassing the likes of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni from Chennai Super Kings.

KL Rahul (left) and MS Dhoni. (Source: X)

RR vs DC IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul became the first-ever Indian cricketer to score 150-plus in the Indian Premier League and only the third batter to achieve this feat in the T20 league. Rahul also recently surpassed former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni’s tally of runs in the IPL and became the 5th highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

Rahul now has 5580 runs in 153 IPL matches till date while Dhoni’s tally stands at 5439 runs in 278 games so far. However, Rahul wants to surpass a huge record of Dhoni which no other cricketer can claim – winning five IPL titles.

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Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Superstars’, Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul spoke about surpassing Dhoni on the IPL run-scorer’s list. “I didn’t even realise I had gone past Mahi bhai on the IPL’s all-time run-scorers list. Honestly, the milestone I would love to match with MS Dhoni is his five IPL trophies that he’s won with CSK. When you have a long career, personal achievements do feel special. They tell you that your hard work and sacrifices have paid off. But at the end of the day, cricket is a team sport. You want to win trophies. You want to be part of successful sides,” Rahul told JioStar in an interview.

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“That has always been my goal. Every season, I give my best to win the IPL, no matter which team I play for. That matters the most to me. Personal milestones are good. They reassure me that I am on the right track. But what would truly make me happy is winning as many trophies as MS Dhoni,” Rahul added.

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Rahul was retained for Rs 14 crore by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026 season. He revealed his special connection with M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru although Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is his current home ground.

“There’s nothing different I do against RCB. I’ve thought about it a lot. If there is a mental switch, why can’t I use it against every team? I haven’t found an answer. But Chinnaswamy is very special to me. I grew up there as a kid, watching players and dreaming of playing on that ground.

“So, a psychological switch happens when I go there. It’s not just against RCB. I’ve done well in international games there too. Some stadiums just give you a good vibe and make you feel you’ll do well. I’m happy I’ve consistently performed against a top-quality, defending champion side like RCB. As an athlete, you want to challenge yourself and bring out your best against good teams. That’s when some switch turns on,” Rahul said.

On the rise of fearless young Indian batters like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rahul said, “It’s phenomenal what the new-age cricketers are doing. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken world cricket by storm. Two centuries at the age of 15 is something I never even dreamt of doing. Ayush Mhatre has also done well, helping CSK score quick runs. The amount of talent coming up in India is scary, especially in T20 cricket. These fearless prodigies are changing the way T20s are played. They don’t fear reputations or match situations. Whether it’s a world-class bowler like Jasprit Bumrah or a seasoned campaigner like Pat Cummins, they go after every ball with the same intent. They don’t care if it’s the first over or the last. They just see the ball and want to hit it out of the park. That kind of mindset is rare, and it’s exactly what modern T20 cricket demands.”

Rahul will be next seen in action against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 43 of the IPL 2026 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

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