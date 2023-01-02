KL Rahul Won’t Be Part Of India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Playing XI? Ex-IND Coach Sanjay Bangar Makes BIG Revelation

Having more opening options for team India makes fewer chances for KL Rahul to come in the scheme of things, reckons former batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

KL Rahul Won't Be Part Of India's ODI World Cup 2023 Playing XI? Ex-IND Coach Sanjay Bangar Makes BIG Revelation

New Delhi: Sanjay Bangar reckons that India’s wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul will not be part of India’s playing XIs in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. KL Rahul who is going through a rough patch in his career.



Having more opening options for team India makes fewer chances for KL Rahul to come in the scheme of things, reckons former batting coach Sanjay Bangar. Ex-India coach feels that Ishan Kishan’s recent double ton against Bangladesh in Chattogram promises to close the lid on Rahul’s chances.

“Taking into account the kind of success that Ishan Kishan has had at the top of the order which means KL Rahul will have to fight for a place in the playing XI, and hence I feel that KL Rahul may not be part of the playing XI in 50-over cricket at the moment,” Bangar said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Hardik Pandya’s career graph as far as his captaincy is concerned is pretty good because the way he led his team to the IPL championship was fabulous. So, it meant in the longer run he is going to be a strong contender to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma whenever the situation arises,” added the former India batting coach.

Apart from ODI World Cup squad Sanjay Bangar also hailed Hardik Pandya’s IPL captaincy.

“Hardik Pandya’s career graph as far as his captaincy is concerned is pretty good because the way he led his team to the IPL championship was fabulous. So, it meant in the longer run he is going to be a strong contender to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma whenever the situation arises,” added the former India batting coach.