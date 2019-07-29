Amid all the tension between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal seem to have taken a bold step. After India vice-captain Rohit Sharma unfollowed Anushka Sharma on Instagram, it looks like KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal have started following the actress on Twitter. The move comes after Rohit unfollowed the actress. While KL Rahul plays all the three formats with Kohli’s backing, Chahal is India captain’s RCB mate, hence it is surprising the time they picked to follow Anushka Sharma. It is no secret that Rahul and Chahal are close to Anushka and have been spotted addressing to her as ‘bhabi’.

Here is the screenshot of KL Rahul and Chahal who have become recent followers of Anushka:

Meanwhile, after Rohit unfollowed Anushka, the actress came up with a post, which read, “A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances.”

Amid spiraling speculation of a rift between India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai on Friday rejected the talk as “stories created” by media.

“These are all stories created by you guys,” Rai said in response to queries on whether India’s two top batsmen are indeed at loggerheads.

Neither Kohli nor Sharma has so far commented on the reported rift for which no specific reason has yet come out.

While Sharma was the highest run-getter at the World Cup with his record-breaking five hundreds, Kohli also had a decent outing in England, scoring five half-centuries.

Rohit and Virat are the two top players for the Men in Blue. After, India lost the semi-finals at the World Cup stage, fans started making their demands that Rohit should be made the captain. Rohit is a good captain, he also led the Mumbai Indians to victory in IPL this year. He is no stranger to leading the side. Rohit had a dream World Cup where he slammed five centuries and was the leading run-getter of the tournament.