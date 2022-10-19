New Delhi: With India’s preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup underway with their warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand, the performances of the players will be closely watched by the management, experts, and fans of Team India. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav showed some brilliant form when they faced Australia in the first warm up game, and fans will be hoping that they continue this momentum as they face Pakistan in the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ on October 23, 2022. Team India will be looking to ‘End the Wait’ of 15 years since they first won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as they wait to get their campaign started at ‘Mission Melbourne’.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: Match Called Off Due to RAIN

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar spoke about the form of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and how imperative it is for the batsmen to continue this form well into the tournament.

Sanjay Bangar said "The performances from Rahul have been brilliant recently. He has scored back-to-back fifties in this tour and the best part of it all is the fluency we have got to see from him. In the way he has timed the ball as well, when he is hitting the ball, it is clearing the boundary easily. And the team needs someone who can hit the ball like he does, because that's the way the Indian Team has planned to maximize the first six overs. So, for him to perform like this, with this kind of form, is very beneficial for Team India."

Sanjay Bangar also spoke on Suryakumar Yadav’s form, “Suryakumar is on his first tour in Australia and the key factor for any player touring Australia for the first time is to get used to the pace and bounce of the wicket. So, for Suryakumar, I don’t think he will face any difficulties in facing the spin bowlers or the pace bowlers. And this is a good sign because he has been pivotal to the Indian batting line up, especially in the middle order. So, for Suryakumar to make runs, it’s important for him to carry this confidence well into the World Cup,” he said.