Indian cricketer KL Rahul may have kept himself away from controversies following the Koffee With Karan episode, but his relationship has always been a hotly-spoken topic among fans as he is an eligible bachelor. From Athiya Shetty to Nidhi Agerwal, Rahul’s love life has always held the interest of fans. Speculations that he is dating Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has been rife. Recently, the out-of-favour Indian opener wished Akansha on her birthday as he shared an Insta story. It is on the occasion of her birthday that Rahul spend time with her and labelled her as his ‘BFF’.

Here is the screenshot of the Insta story:

It is interesting to see Akansha posted the same picture where she captioned it as ‘With my No 1 person’.

In the picture posted by Rahul, you can spot Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Ritik Bhasin, who can be seen striking a pose in front of the camera all in smiles.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, KL Rahul finally addressed his relationship status. “Oh, all these things have been written about? I don’t really read the papers, so I don’t know what has been written about me. I have learned to keep my personal life personal and not make it a thing to talk about. I am committed to cricket right now,” he said. He was also asked if he was single or not, to which he responded saying, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.”, he said.

Meanwhile, out of form Rahul has not been picked for the South Africa home series after his dismal run in the Caribbean. He would look to make a comeback in the team as early as possible.