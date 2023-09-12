Home

KL Rahul’s Ton, Kuldeep Yadav’s Magic And Jasprit Bumrah Firing – Takeaways From India’s BIG Win Over Pakistan in Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak: India will surely be favourites at the ODI World Cup after such a dominant show against Pakistan.

India's Takeaways from Pak Game (Image: X)

Colombo: It was a win to savour for Rohit Sharma’s India. Such a win against such a top side was just what the doctor ordered for ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. India hammered World No. 1 Pakistan by 228 runs to take a step closer to the summit clash. The game lasted for two days and India ticked all boxes. It was a team effort that helped India win the game. There were a number of performances that made an impact – for example, Rohit getting India off to the perfect start against the Pakistani pacers. But, here are the big takeaways from the game.

KL Rahul Was All Class: As Rohit said that Rahul was informed five minutes ahead of the toss that he would be in the XI. Rahul did not play the earlier games due to an injury and hence the spotlight was on him when he walked out to bat. Once he joined Virat Kohli in the middle, the two stitched a surreal 233-run unbeaten stand. Rahul remained unbeaten on 111* off 106 balls announcing his comeback in style.

Kuldeep Weaved His Magic: Eyebrows were raised when Kuldeep was picked over Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. But the Chinaman proved that the selectors were right in showing faith in him as he picked up five wickets against Pakistan yesterday.

